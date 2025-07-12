Veteran CPI leader Dodda Narayana Rao passes away.

Hyderabad: Freedom fighter and veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Dodda Narayana Rao passed away on Friday night, July 11, at the age of 96. He breathed his last at his residence in Hyderabad, marking the end of a long life dedicated to political activism and public service.

Paying tribute to the departed leader, senior CPI leader Narayana expressed deep condolences and hailed Dodda Narayana Rao as a man of unwavering commitment to his ideals. “He stood firm for the principles he believed in until his last breath,” Narayana said, remembering him as a towering personality in Telangana’s political landscape.

Dodda Narayana Rao had served as the CPI Nalgonda district secretary and also held the post of district general secretary of the Raithu Sangham (Farmers’ Association).

His political journey dates back to the 1940s, when he actively participated in the resistance movement against the autocratic rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad.