Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao passes away at 95

Chennai: Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao died at a private hospital here due to ill health, family sources said.

Rao breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital on Saturday night, they said adding he was 95.

The veteran director leaves behind a massive legacy in Indian cinema.

His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence in Virugambakkam. The final rites are scheduled to be held this afternoon at around 2pm at the Nesapakkam crematorium in Chennai.

Rao was celebrated for his creative genius and helmed several iconic films, including ‘Raja Paarvai’, ‘Little John’, Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal’, ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan’, and ‘Kadhala Kadhala’.

His directorial brilliance earned him a National Award for the film ‘Dikkatra Parvathi’.

Undeterred by age, he remained active in the industry and released his final film, titled ‘Sing Geetham’, earlier this year.

The Indian film fraternity expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

Telugu Filmmaker Srinu Vaitla mourned the loss, praising Rao’s imagination, innovation, and passion for storytelling that resulted in a timeless body of work.

Taking to X, lyricist Vairamuthu paid his respects, stating that the late director’s artistic achievements will continue to keep his memory alive.