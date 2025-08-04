Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan triggers castiest remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Sunday, August 3, said the current practice of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) providing Rs 1.5 crore to prospective filmmakers from SC/ST has not been producing the desired results.

Speaking at a session during a film conclave here, he said aspiring filmmakers should first undergo proper training by experts before such funds are disbursed. “They should be made aware that it is public money, not meant for commercial ventures. The intention is to create quality cinema,” he said.

Adoor suggested that instead of one large grant, three individuals could be given Rs 50 lakh each to encourage the creation of meaningful films.

His remarks triggered protests from some delegates in the audience, who were later pacified by those on the dais.

Referring to the 2022 students’ protest at the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam, Adoor Gopalakrishnan said the strike—triggered by allegations of caste discrimination against then director Shankar Mohan—had stifled the institution’s growth.

He called it an “ugly strike” that came at a time when the institute was on the verge of becoming one of the best in the country. “Almost all heads of departments resigned and left. No one knows how it is functioning today,” he said.

Shankar Mohan’s only fault, he claimed, “was trying to instil discipline.”

The filmmaker also criticised the current state of television in Kerala. “Each channel is competing with others to be worse, and viewers are left with nightmares,” he claimed.

Responding to his comments on filmmakers from marginalised communities, Dalit writer and activist Sunny M Kapikad said Adoor’s views reflected the “consciousness of the privileged class”.

“It’s a sense of caste hierarchy that makes him say these things,” Kapikad alleged.

‘Not aplogetic’: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

On Monday, August 4, Adoor Gopalakrishnan defended his remarks stating that his words were misinterpreted and not intended to target any community.

“I am not against women or SC/ST communities. My point was that those without basic training should be properly equipped before making films. That’s how we ensure quality and accountability,” he defended his statement.

He noted that some past grant recipients lacked a basic understanding of cinema, relying entirely on technicians while offering little creative direction themselves. “Even I have never made a film with a Rs 1.5 crore budget,” he said, adding, “Instead of giving the entire sum to one person, why not support three filmmakers with Rs 50 lakh each? That way, more people benefit.”

He also criticised singer Pushpavathy, who interrupted his speech in protest at the conclave. Calling her actions “attention-seeking,” Adoor questioned the silence of the organisers during the disruption. “She has nothing to do with cinema, yet now she’s all over the media,” Adoor Gopalakrishnan remarked.

Unapologetic, Adoor reiterated his belief that training should be mandatory for all filmmakers, regardless of background. “Those who oppose this don’t understand the importance of craft. I won’t withdraw my words about Chala market workers either, I merely repeated what I had heard.”

The filmmaker was referring to a previous incident he cited, where, according to him, labourers from Chala market had rushed into a theatre during a film screening at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to watch an adult scene. He cited this to justify raising delegate fees to ensure only serious cinema-goers attend.

Police complaint against filmmaker

In response, Dalit scholar and activist Dinu Veyil filed a police complaint in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that Adoor’s remarks violated the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A similar complaint has also been submitted to the SC/ST Commission. In a social media post, Veyil accused Adoor of reinforcing caste-based stereotypes and attempting to delegitimise the creative aspirations of marginalised communities.

Mixed reactions from politicans

Reactions from political leaders have been mixed. Minister VN Vasavan defended Adoor, claiming his remarks had been sensationalised.

Kerala higher education minister R Bindu criticised Adoor’s stance, saying, “The camera’s gaze has long been male. It’s the government’s duty to give voice to those historically excluded.”

Congress MP K Muraleedharan called the comments “unfortunate” and said it was inappropriate to single out any one community.

CPM leader and MP K Radhakrishnan also condemned the remarks, stating, “Someone like Adoor should not have made such statements. They discourage the emergence of Dalit and women filmmakers.”

(With PTI inputs)

