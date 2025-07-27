Veteran producer hints at sequel with Mahesh Babu–Trivikram combo

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s film Athadu is coming back to theatres on August 9, 2025, as a birthday gift for his fans. The movie was first released in 2005 and is now re-releasing in Super 4K with Dolby Atmos sound. Bookings have already started, and fans are very excited.

From Average to Cult Classic

When Athadu was first released, it did not do well in theatres. But later, people started loving it after watching it on TV and OTT platforms. The film is special because Mahesh Babu played a role with a slightly negative shade, which was rare at that time. Trisha played the female lead, and the movie also had popular actors like Sonu Sood and Nassar. The comedy scenes and music by Mani Sharma are still loved today.

Talks About a Sequel

In a recent press meet, veteran actor and producer Murali Mohan confirmed that Athadu could get a sequel, but only if Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas agree to return. He made it clear that his production house, Jayabheri Arts, would be ready to back it. However, both Mahesh and Trivikram are busy for the next few years, making the sequel’s future uncertain for now.

Interesting Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Murali Mohan shared that veteran actor Sobhan Babu was offered a role in Athadu but said no because he only wanted to be remembered as a hero. He also said Mahesh Babu gave full support during the shoot, even when it got delayed.

For now, fans can enjoy watching Athadu once again on the big screen and relive the magic of one of Mahesh Babu’s most loved films.