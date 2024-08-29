Veteran UP school teacher suspended for ‘discouraging tilak wearing’

A school in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, has suspended Ayesha Parveen, a teacher who had been with the institution for nearly 20 years over allegations that she allegedly prevented students from wearing tilak at school. The accusation sparked controversy which led to her removal.

The action against the teacher was initiated after the school’s principal, Rajendra Singh, sent a report to the block education officer, claiming he had received complaints that she discouraged students from wearing tilak at school. In response, the district’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Yogendra Kumar, suspended Ayesha based on the report’s findings.

The teacher refused the allegations, saying she had never done anything she had been accused of, in her teaching career spanning 30 years. According to Ayesha, one of her colleagues, Usha advocates against the practices of students wearing religious symbols in schools.

Two more teachers at the school, Usha and Mukhtar Ahmed faced disciplinary action from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) by withholding their increments over similar allegations as Ayesha Parveen.

On Tuesday, August 27, an emotional scene unfolded at the school as students were seen crying while their teacher, Ayesha Parveen, bid farewell to them and her co-workers following her suspension. A video posted on social media captured dejected students expressing their desire to leave the school in solidarity with their beloved teacher.