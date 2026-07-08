VHP asks Opposition to apologise over temple donation claims

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday, July 7, demanded an apology from the Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for running a “false political propaganda” campaign over the alleged theft of valuables donated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a post on X, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal claimed that all the precious articles donated by devotees are safe and have been publicly displayed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“Now the SP, AAP and Congress must apologise to the Rambhaktas, the Trust and the devotees for their organised political false propaganda claiming theft of precious articles donated by Rambhaktas, as all such articles are safe and displayed by the Trust in public. It is a big slap on the face of these Ramdrohis,” he said.

Bansal also urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the embezzlement of temple donations to take note of the opposition parties’ campaign and initiate action under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bansal’s remarks came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that devotees would be allowed to verify the valuable articles they donate. It also decided to appoint a chief executive officer to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Ram temple.