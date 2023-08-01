VHP calls for country-wide protests against Haryana riots on Aug 2

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called given a call for protest on Wednesday, August 2, against the ongoing riots in Mewat region of Haryana. Surendra Jain, All India Joint Mahamantri of VHP, gave a call for organising protests across the country.

VHP campaigner Pagudakula Balaswamy said, “The tradition of performing pujas in temples on the first Monday of the month of Shravan has been ongoing since the time of the Pandavas.”

He alleged that in Mewat, Muslims brutally attacked Hindu devotees. “It is sad that two Bajrang Dal workers, two civilians, and two home guards died in this accident,” he said.

VHP Telangana president Surender Reddy, state secretary Pandarinath, Bajrang Dal state convener Sivaramulu said that protest programmes would be organised across Telangana as per the call of VHP central committee. It asked activist to protest by burning effigies of ‘jihadists’ across the state.