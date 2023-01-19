VHP condemns Telangana govt for state funeral of Mukarram Jah

Hyderabad: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the state government’s decision to organise a funeral of Mukarram Jah with state honours on Wednesday.

VHP leader Balaswamy told ANI, “The VHP is condemning the state funeral of Mukarram as he never stepped in the country after the formation of Telangana. It is not even clearly known whether he holds an Indian citizenship or not.”

While criticising the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led state government, Balaswamy stated that it is an anti-Hindu agenda of TRS.

“This is all done for vote bank. KCR is implementing everything that Owaisi says to get Muslims votes in the state,” said Balaswamy as he alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao follows All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Mukarram Jah, former titular Nizam of Hyderabad, had recently passed away. The Telangana government as a mark of respect announced state funeral.