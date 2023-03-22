VHP lauds AAP govt in Punjab, Centre for ‘willpower’ against Amritpal

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday praised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab as well as the Centre for investigation against punjab-de”>Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh.

At a celebration of the Hindu New Year, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Working President Alok Kumar said the Punjab government had shown “willpower and determination” in action against Amritpal Singh and his aides.

“In the past two days, the willpower and determination showed by Punjab, and the way the Centre and Punjab have together taken those challenging India’s integrity head-on, it is something to celebrate. Some people have started running businesses in the name of Khalistan, this should be banned immediately,” said VHP’s President Kumar.

“The best thing in this matter is that the people of Punjab are no longer with any kind of extremism, efforts should be made to stop any kind of extremism to them,” he added.

Criticising the abroad protests and attacks on Indian missions in the UK by alleged pro-Khalistan elements, Alok Kumar lauded the Centre for registering its protest with London over it.

He said, “At present, the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an Indian and a proud Hindu. At this time we all have to come together and agree that the nation’s issues cannot be issues of dispute. All parties must come together and take a stand as one on the issue of the new business of Khalistan in Canada and the UK.”

VHP general secretary Milind Parande, who also addressed the gathering, said, “Given the “conducive” environment for Hindutva, the organisation had made significant expansion. It had made significant expansion, growing by “100% in the past year”.

Parande said the VHP had reached 1.33 lakh villages while 72 lakh people had joined it.

VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain said, “It is a well-known fact that the Hindu community is currently representing every evolutionary region of the world, that is why some people are making objectionable comments on Hindu religion, Hindu scriptures and Hindu great men.”

He said that even these people themselves know that they are fighting a losing battle.

Recently, intensifying his attack on Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of Indian democracy in London, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda said the leader whose party is being rejected by the public is saying that democracy is “under attack”.

Nadda also stated, “It’s unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit.”