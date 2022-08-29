VHP meet stresses blanket ban on conversion

Prayagraj: The meeting of the guide board of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Kashi province, was held on Sunday at Alopi Bagh-based ashram of Jagatguru Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji in Prayagraj.

The unity of Hindu society was emphasized in this meeting. At the same time, the dignitaries have raised their voices for a complete ban on conversion.

Briefing the theme of the meeting, All India Sant Sampark Pramukh Ashok Tiwari said, “The issue of untouchability and ‘Love Jihad’ is serious before the Hindu society which was discussed today.”

Chief Guest Jagatguru Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati asked the saints to leave their Math and temples and awaken the Hindu society for the promotion and protection of Hindus.

“From time to time, the guidance of the society by the saints is necessary for the support of the Hindu religious culture. The awakening of the Hindu society is the solution to the problems of the Hindu society. We have to do the work of bringing our brothers who are away from the mainstream of Hindu society,” he said.

Acharya Jitendra Nath Maharaj of Eknath Peeth said that the roots of Hindu religious culture are so deep that no invader could end it.

“We wish for the happiness of the whole world and our society which has been away from us for some period also stands together in the name of religion and culture. We have to do the work of bringing them into the mainstream. To motivate mothers and sisters, many programs will be organized from time to time through Vishwa Hindu Parishad and saints,” Acharya Jitendra further said.

Mahant of Sacha Baba Ashram, Swami Gopal Das Ji Maharaj who was presiding over the meeting, said, “After Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, Baba Amarnath Yatra, and after protecting Ram Setu, the issue of conversion, love jihad is in front of Hindu society.”

Swami Gopal further said that a ‘Jagrit’ (awakened) Hindu is the leader in the whole world.

Saints present in the meeting of VHP Kashi province have also given their views about Krishna Janmabhoomi in Kashi Vishwanath, Mathura

Mainly, Acharya Jitendra, Maharaj Ghanshyam Acharya, Jamuna Puri, Maharaj Swami Lal Baba, Omkar Giri, Swami Narayan Das, Chandra Bhushan Das, Ram Prapannacharya, Kul Shekhar Acharya, Radhe Giri and Nirmal Sharan Maharaj gave their views.