VHP meets Telangana DGP, targets Owaisi, AIMIM over Waqf protests, land

Hyderabad: A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation met Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, April 16, submitting a memorandum full of sensational and unsubstantiated charges against Muslim organizations, the Owaisi family, and AIMIM leaders.

The VHP’s charges, looking more like a paragraph from the playbook of a conspiracy theorist, alleged that these groups were causing communal disturbances under the pretext of opposing the Waqf Board (Amendment) Act.

The delegation, led by VHP National Spokesperson Dr Ravinutala Shashidhar, VHP state vice president Dr Sunitha Reddy, and VHP National Math Mandir Vibhag Sanyojak M Ramaraju, hurled allegations of Muslim extremist groups conspiring against Hindus and using Waqf Act protests as a cover.

Without providing an iota of evidence, they accused “suspicious persons” of being present in madrasas and mosques in Telangana, and called upon police to take action against these places.

VHP’s memorandum went even further. It called for banning protest events of Muslim organisations and branding them “extremist” with no evidence whatsoever.

The organisation held Owaisi family members and heads of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) guilty of stealing lakhs of crores of waqf property and hatching plans to “initiate communal conflicts” in Hyderabad. The VHP also targeted AIMIM leaders, accusing them of spreading “Muslim fanaticism” throughout Telangana.

Not satisfied with internal targets, the VHP asked for measures to be taken against Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims in Telangana, depicting them as “security menaces”. The memorandum even spoke about purported instances of ISIS flag hoisting at Hyderabad, seeking quick action without citing details or evidence.

Addressing reporters following the meeting, Dr Shashidhar doubled up on the VHP’s script, issuing warnings of “harmful forces” endangering Telangana’s peace. “The Owaisi dynasty and AIMIM are playing a divisive game,” he claimed.