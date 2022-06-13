VHP passes resolution in favour of nationwide Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad on Sunday passed a resolution in favour of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code with the aim of finding a permanent solution to various challenges the country is facing.

However, the VHP has not warned of any protest for the purpose, rather it has suggested the Centre to take all sections of the society into consideration and reach a consensus to implement the UCC.

In a high-level meeting convened by the VHP’s Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal held in Haridwar, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, said, “For the resolution of various problems in the country, it is imperative to implement one law for every section of the society.”

Notably, some Muslim bodies including Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind and the All India personal law board had objected to the implementation of UCC.

It is to be mentioned that there are also many cases pending in the Supreme Court on Uniform Civil Code. Through several petitions, there has been a demand to implement the UCC in the country. Citing Article 44 of the Constitution, the demand for the implementation of the legislation is being raised.

The Central government, in response to a petition, has said that the issue is under consideration of the Law Commission and the implementation of the same would be done only after its report comes out. The Centre has yet not shown a concrete move on the matter. However, states like Uttarakhand have already constituted a team to prepare the draft for the same.

In the high-level meeting of the VHP, discussions were also held on the forceful religious conversions across the country.

“Forceful conversions are being made in some of the tribal areas strategically It is difficult to stop such conversions without taking stringent steps,” said a saint in the meeting.