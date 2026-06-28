VHP slams Akhilesh, seeks action over temple theft claims

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday, June 28, dismissed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s promise to develop Ayodhya as ‘Siyaram Dham’ if voted to power, saying his government’s record on the temple town does not inspire confidence.

The RSS affiliate also demanded police action against Congress leaders over their allegations that valuables worth thousands of crores have gone missing from the Ram temple, claiming such statements are aimed at creating unrest and disturbing the country’s atmosphere.

The VHP’s response came a day after Yadav, amid the ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations, said people’s faith had been played with and pledged to develop Ayodhya into an “inimitable” sacred city if the Samajwadi Party formed the next government.

It also came after the Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the alleged “scam” and sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

VHP international president Alok Kumar dismissed Yadav’s poll promise as an attempt to seek votes in the name of Lord Ram.

“Akhilesh Yadav ji has made a very unusual statement that if his government comes to power, he will make Ayodhya ‘Siyaram Dham’. During elections, people make promises that if they win, they will pluck stars from the sky or bring heaven down to earth. This promise of making Ayodhya ‘Siyaram Dham’ falls into the same category,” he said in a Video statement on X.

“Akhilesh ji was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for a full term. He should tell the people what he did for the development of Ayodhya during that period. Throughout those five years, he neither came to Ayodhya for darshan nor worked for its development.

“Ayodhya resembled a forgotten village. There was dust everywhere, broken roads and dilapidated infrastructure. Nothing meaningful was done during his tenure,” Kumar said.

Referring to the tenure of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said, “When his father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was the chief minister, bullets were fired in Ayodhya and kar sevaks were killed. Now they are saying they will make it ‘Siyaram Dham’. People will look at their past record and see that nothing was done.”

“Merely giving attractive election slogans in the name of Lord Ram will not work. The public understands the reality. It understands the attempts made to malign Ram Janmabhoomi, and it will punish them,” Kumar added.

Targeting the Congress over its allegations regarding the Ram temple, Kumar said those making claims of theft should be asked to substantiate them with documentary evidence.

“Yesterday, we read the statement of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri ji that all the gold, silver and other valuable articles are safe and secure. Yet we continue to hear that gold, silver and other valuable items have disappeared. Where has this figure of thousands of crores come from? On what basis is it being claimed that all these valuables are missing?” Kumar said, targeting a press conference held by the Congress.

“These are rumours being spread to create unrest in Hindu society, generate sensationalism and disturb the country’s atmosphere. This rumour-mongering is a punishable offence under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he said. He urged the police to question them for their statements and sought evidence to support theft allegations.

“And if they fail to provide such material — and I believe they have none — then this rumour-mongering, carried out with political motives to create distrust, resentment and hurt the faith of Hindus, should invite legal action. The police should register a case against them under Section 353 of the BNS. They, too, should be investigated,” Kumar added.

Kumar said there is no objection to allegations backed by facts, but those making baseless claims for political reasons should face legal consequences.