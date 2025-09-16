VHR slams BJP, defends Nehru legacy, questions India-Pak match

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao on Monday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders for distorting history and disrespecting national icons. Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, he questioned the rationale behind organising a cricket match with Pakistan, especially when families of martyrs are protesting against it.

Hanumantha Rao also condemned Modi’s remarks accusing Congress of supporting terrorists. He reminded that former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi had sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism. “Will you insult the Nehru family that gave its life for the freedom of the nation?” he asked.

He further criticised the BJP for sidelining Jawaharlal Nehru while elevating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, despite both being Congress leaders who fought for India’s independence. “They call Patel a hero and Nehru a zero. If they insult Nehru, we will not stay silent,” he warned.

Questioning BJP’s claims to credit for India’s independence, Hanumantha Rao stated that true freedom was achieved in 1947 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel. He also accused the BJP of using the Nizam issue for political gain.

On the Telangana statehood debate, he emphasised that September 17 should be commemorated as Telangana Merger Day, not Liberation Day, as pushed by BJP leaders.

The former MP’s remarks underline Congress’s continued defence of its historical contributions and criticism of what it views as BJP’s political manipulation of history.