‘Viable pathway to peace’: PM Modi backs Trump’s Gaza plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza conflict, saying that it provides a viable path to long-term peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as well as the larger West Asian region.

In an X post after Trump announced the plan in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi expressed hope that “all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace.”

Trump and Netanyahu said on Monday that they have agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.

Trump had laid out a 20-point plan to end the Israel-Hamas war and establish a temporary governing board in the war-battered Palestinian territory, which would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

“We welcome President Donald J Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region,” Modi’s post read.