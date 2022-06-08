Viagra overdose lands newly married man in trouble

A 28-year-old ended up in immense pain when he overdosed on viagra pills in a span of three months of his marriage. Viagra is a pill that is used to treat erectile dysfunction in men.

The man was hospitalized and underwent two surgeries to get better. Doctors at the urology department at MLN Medical College, Prayagraj, treated him, and he underwent two surgeries to heal.

According to Dr Dilip Chaurasia, who treated the man, the latter has been married for three months. On the advice of his friends, he started popping viagra pills. “At one point in time, he was consuming 200mg daily (six to eight times the prescribed limit of 25-30mg) after which he developed a condition called ‘priapism’,” the doctor said.

Priapism is a medical condition which is a prolonged involuntary erection that persists even with no sexual arousal that can last for hours worsening the pain.

The doctor said that the man can lead a normal married life and can have children in the future. The family members of the man thanked the doctor.

However, Dr Chaurasia warned to avoid performance-enhancing drugs, like viagra, without consulting doctors.

“People who are diabetic and have erectile dysfunction should be especially more cautious and never take such drugs without consulting a medical doctor as it can prove disastrous for them,” Dr Chaurasia added.