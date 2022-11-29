Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the richest couples in Bollywood. Both of them are successful in their respective careers. The IT couple has been associated with several top brands and they charges in crores for endorsing the same.

If the latest reports are be believed, Vicky Kaushal has been removed from a huge brand of soft drink as a brand ambassador. Buzz has it that he has been replaced by Tollywood’s handsome hunk and Liger star Vijay Deverakond. It is also said that the owners of the brand wanted someone who is popular and relevant. Anyways this year has been in favor of Tollywood stars be it box office numbers or endorsements.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has also been removed from being the brand ambassador of Slice. The actress was associated with the brand for several years. But now, due to various reasons Bollywood’s another happening actress Kiara Advani will take Katrina’s place in Slice, reportedly. The Kabir Singh actress also endoreses other top popular brands like BoAt, Clothing brand Myntra, to name a few.

Going by these reports, it is now being speculated that Vicky and Kat had faced a huge loss of nearly Rs 11cr as per their remunerations charges. As per the reports on the internet, Katrina Kaif charges Rs. 6-7cr and Vicky Kaushal charges Rs. 4-5cr for one ad.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie ‘Govind Naam Hai Mera’ co-starring Kiara Advani is set to release on December 17 on Disney + Hotstar. On the other hand, Katrina is busy shooting for her most anticipated movie Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan