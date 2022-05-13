Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s fee per Instagram post is HUGE!

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of B-Town Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been painting the town red with their love ever since they tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple got married in a hush-hush ceremony at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

The IT couple has been quite active on their respective Instagram handles, be it with their romantic posts on Instagram or any update about their upcoming projects. Do you know how much Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, considering their popularity, charge per promotional post on the photo-sharing app? Scroll ahead to find out.

How much does Katrina Kaif charge per Instagram post?

Katrina Kaif is quite famous for endorsing national and international brands such as Reebok India, Zomato, Lino Perros and Titan watches. In addition, she launched her own beauty line ‘Kay by Katrina’ in September 2019.

Katrina Kaif enjoys more than 64 million followers on Instagram. According to a report by ScoopWhoop, the ‘Bang Bang’ actress charges a whopping Rs 97 lakhs for a sponsored Instagram post.

Vicky Kaushal’s fee per Instagram post

The ‘Uri’ actor, although fairly new to Bollywood, has created his own space in the industry by delivering several hit flicks.

With a following of more than 13 million on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal charges approximately 20-30 lakhs for one Instagram post, according to Rapid Kings, a celebrity management agency.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is all set to be seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ while Vicky Kaushal is busy with ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.