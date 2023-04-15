Vicky Kaushal removed from BIG film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’

Mumbai: Aditya Dhar’s film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ remained in the headlines before its shooting and release. At first, it was reported that Vicky Kushal will play the lead role in the film. After the film could not progress for a long time, rumours spread that Ranveer Sing will replace the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor in the film.

In the latest development, it is reported that makers want either Allu Arjun or Jr NTR to be part of the film. Multiple reports claim that makers of this high-budget film want any of these two South superstars to play the lead role in the movie. Both Allu Arjun and Jr NTR are currently busy shooting for their upcoming projects.

A report in Etimes claims that Jio Studios has come on board to back ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ and the makers are considering either Allu Arjjun or Jr NTR for the lead role now. Let’s wait to see who will bag the project. However, for the female lead role, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s name is also being considered.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is said to be a sci-fi film and makers want South Indian celebrities to play both male and female lead roles in the film.