Vicky Kaushal to join Aamir Khan in this iconic sequel?

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal’s film slate suddenly looks more interesting than it did two days ago. Until this week, the talk around him sounded slightly worrying. Reports claimed that Vicky would finish Love & War and then move straight into Amar Kaushik’s Mahavatar, a film that reportedly needs almost 18 months of prep and shoot. In simple words, Bollywood gossip circles had already placed him in a long tunnel till 2028 with barely any breathing space in between.

For an actor like Vicky, that is both exciting and risky. Big films bring scale, but long gaps can quietly kill visibility. In today’s industry, talent alone does not keep the buzz alive. You need movement, noise, appearances and at least one project that keeps the audience talking.

Now, Pinkvilla’s latest report has flipped the conversation. Vicky Kaushal has reportedly emerged as the front runner to play the “4th Idiot” in the 3 Idiots sequel, which may bring back Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. And honestly, this sounds like the kind of move Vicky needs right now.

A 3 Idiots sequel is not a random multistarrer. It carries nostalgia, curiosity and huge recall value. If Vicky enters that universe, he gets the perfect middle ground: a strong franchise, a safe ensemble and enough spotlight without having to carry the entire box office pressure on his shoulders.

That also fits Vicky’s career pattern. He knows how to shine when the setup around him is strong. Whether it was Sanju, Raazi or big scale films like Love & War, he understands ensemble space better than many of his contemporaries.

The only real question is dates. If Love & War and Mahavatar already dominate his calendar, fitting in 4 Idiots will need smart planning. But the timing of this news says a lot. Just when people started calling Vicky stuck with two films till 2028, the “4th Idiot” update arrived like a proper plot twist.

If Rajkumar Hirani gets his mojo back and Aamir Khan returns in full form, this could become Vicky’s smartest detour before he goes full mythological with Mahavatar.