Vicky Kaushal’s Refreshing Take on Today’s Stardom as actor

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has always drawn attention with his outstanding performances, is now making headlines for his words. The URI actor, who can play a variety of roles with ease and assurance, recently discussed what stardom is and why he is not pursuing it.

Vicky discusses Today’s Stardom

Vicky Kaushal was asked why he is not pursuing stardom during an interview with Spicejet Limelight. “The accessibility of today is such that a person is a star only until he or she is in the news or trending on social media,” he explained.

He also uses the names of people whom he considers to be genuine celebrities.

“A true star must have longevity,” he claims, citing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan as examples.

Previously, stardom in Bollywood required decades of hard work, and fame was permanent.

Today, stardom is as simple to obtain as instant coffee. Fans, followers, ticks, and verifications can all be purchased.

Today’s stardom is like fast food. I am grateful for the support of my fans, but I do not consider myself a celebrity.” He stated.

It comes as no surprise that Kaushal is a big star himself. However, he still has a long way to go, but that does not stop him from recognizing the true stars of Bollywood, right?

