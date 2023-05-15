Vicky Kaushal’s statement on ‘second marriage’ goes viral

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ trailer was officially announced today. The romantic drama will mark the first-time pairing of these two Bollywood actors. The duo interacted with media during the trailer launch event which was filled with fun but one of the question asked by a journalist to Vicky Kaushal grabbed the eyeballs. The actor was asked whether he will marry again if he finds anyone more pretty than Katrina Kaif.

Yes, as the trailer suggest that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal is married in the film but that marriage fizzles out after sometime bringing the duo to the brink of a divorce. After seeing the trailer, a journalist perhaps has asked the question relating it with the real life of Vicky Kaushal leaving everyone in the hall in splits. Just after the media person finished his question, one of the audiences can be heard saying ”Shaam ko ghar bhi jana hai’.

Replying to the question, Vicky Kaushal can be seeing answering with the smiling face. The actor replied, ”Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai, aisy tede mede questions pucho gai..Mein bacha hu abhi bada toh ho lenay do. Kaisay jawab du iss ka mein..”

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor then seriously gave reply to the journalist. Expressing his love for Katrina Kaif , Vicky said, ”Sir, Janmo Janmo tak.” Check out the video below.

Vicky Kaushal made it clear that he will never leave Katrina Kaif until his last breath. The couple got married in December 2021. The video clip from the trailer launch event is doing rounds on social media platforms now and fans are praising Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for giving couple goals to them.