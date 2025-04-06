Video: 20-yr-old woman collapses during college farewell speech

Medical experts speculate that she may have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Sameer Khan | Published: 6th April 2025 12:11 pm IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a 20-year-old woman tragically passed away while delivering a farewell speech at her college in Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

The woman who is identified as Varsha Kharrat was addressing her peers at R.G. Shinde College in Paranda when she suddenly collapsed.

Video of college farewell speech went viral

The entire incident was recorded on video which later went viral on social media. The footage shows Varsha happily speaking and laughing before she suddenly loses consciousness and falls to the ground.

Though she was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Paranda, doctors declared her “brought dead” upon arrival.

Preliminary reports suggest that Varsha had undergone heart surgery at the age of eight but had been in good health for the past twelve years with no ongoing medication.

Possible cause of death

While the exact cause of death is still under investigation, medical experts speculate that she may have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during her college farewell speech.

The college administration expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and announced a day’s holiday as a mark of respect for Varsha.

