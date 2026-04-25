Video: 300 Palestinian couples marry in Gaza mass wedding

Couples begin married life in Deir Al Balah as a UAE-backed ceremony brings hope to families facing war and hardship.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2026 10:53 pm IST
Palestinian couples marry in Gaza mass wedding, celebrating unity and tradition.
Scenes from the Gaza mass wedding show couples, guests and celebrations. Photo: X

Gaza Strip: A mass wedding for 300 Palestinian couples has been held in the Gaza Strip, bringing a rare moment of joy to families living through war and economic hardship.

The ceremony took place on Friday, April 24, in Deir Al Balah and was organised under the UAE-led Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 with support from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Thousands gathered to witness one of the largest wedding events held in Gaza in recent years. Families, local figures and aid representatives attended the celebration, which featured Palestinian cultural performances, music and traditional dabke dancing.

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Brides wore gowns decorated with Palestinian embroidery, while grooms arrived in decorated vehicles before joining the formal marriage ceremony.

A bride in traditional dress sits inside a damaged vehicle decorated for a mass wedding in Gaza.
Bride arrives in a damaged decorated vehicle during Gaza mass wedding ceremony. Photo: @EyeonPalestine/X

Organisers said the programme was designed to ease the burden on young people unable to afford marriage expenses due to worsening living conditions. Couples also received practical support to help them begin their new lives.

Many participants had postponed marriage because of displacement, unemployment and financial pressure caused by the conflict.

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Banners at the venue carried messages of hope, including the slogan “Gaza deserves joy”, reflecting the emotional significance of the occasion for residents.

The initiative was the second mass wedding arranged through the UAE campaign after an earlier event for dozens of couples last year.

Residents said the gathering offered a brief sense of normal life at a time when much of Gaza continues to face destruction, shortages and uncertainty.

Officials said the programme forms part of wider humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting communities and strengthening social stability across the territory.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th April 2026 10:53 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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