Video: 300 Palestinian couples marry in Gaza mass wedding

Gaza Strip: A mass wedding for 300 Palestinian couples has been held in the Gaza Strip, bringing a rare moment of joy to families living through war and economic hardship.

The ceremony took place on Friday, April 24, in Deir Al Balah and was organised under the UAE-led Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 with support from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

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Thousands gathered to witness one of the largest wedding events held in Gaza in recent years. Families, local figures and aid representatives attended the celebration, which featured Palestinian cultural performances, music and traditional dabke dancing.

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Despite the massacres in Gaza, its celebrations do not stop.



Video from a mass wedding ceremony in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/cCfWxuxzDB — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) April 25, 2026

Despite the widespread destruction and ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, a mass wedding was held yesterday bringing together around 300 brides and grooms. pic.twitter.com/tQeyx5uWyS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 25, 2026

Gaza kembali merayakan pesta pernikahan massal “Thaub Al-Farah 2” (pakaian kebahagiaan) pada Jumat (24-4-2026), yang melibatkan 300 pengantin pria dan wanita, mengembalikan suasana kebahagiaan bagi warga Gaza, meski di tengah duka, kesulitan, dan kehancuran perang.@palpostN… pic.twitter.com/bvQMVMNLil — Documenting #GazaGenocide (@sahabatalaqsha) April 25, 2026

Brides wore gowns decorated with Palestinian embroidery, while grooms arrived in decorated vehicles before joining the formal marriage ceremony.

Bride arrives in a damaged decorated vehicle during Gaza mass wedding ceremony. Photo: @EyeonPalestine/X

Organisers said the programme was designed to ease the burden on young people unable to afford marriage expenses due to worsening living conditions. Couples also received practical support to help them begin their new lives.

Many participants had postponed marriage because of displacement, unemployment and financial pressure caused by the conflict.

Banners at the venue carried messages of hope, including the slogan “Gaza deserves joy”, reflecting the emotional significance of the occasion for residents.

Touching footage documenting the joy of a Palestinian mother with her son, the groom, during a mass wedding held in the Gaza Strip for 300 young men and women. pic.twitter.com/iJsuSy0bhe — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 24, 2026

The initiative was the second mass wedding arranged through the UAE campaign after an earlier event for dozens of couples last year.

Residents said the gathering offered a brief sense of normal life at a time when much of Gaza continues to face destruction, shortages and uncertainty.

Officials said the programme forms part of wider humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting communities and strengthening social stability across the territory.