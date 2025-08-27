Video: 5 injured in blast due to suspected LPG leak in Hyderabad

The injured include two children who were shifted to the hospital.

Published: 27th August 2025 2:03 pm IST
LPG leak blast in Hyderabad
Blast due to suspected LPG leak in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In a blast that occurred due to a suspected LPG gas leak in the early hours of Wednesday, August 27, five members of a family were injured in Hyderabad.

Following the blast which occurred in Asbestos Colony in Jagadgirigutta, the injured persons were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Children injured in LPG gas leak blast in Hyderabad

As per the details of the incident, the injured include two children who were also shifted to the hospital.

Due to the impact of the explosion, the complete house was destroyed. The loud noise also triggered fear among nearby residents.

Exact cause not yet confirmed

Though it is suspected that an LPG gas leak might have led to the blast in the house in Hyderabad, the exact cause is yet to be determined.

Following the blast, locals rushed to the spot to rescue the people.

Later, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, an investigation is going on to find the exact cause of the incident.

