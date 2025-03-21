Video: 500 sheep die in fire accident at Warangal in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 500 sheep were killed in a fire accident at a farm near fort Warangal in Telangana on Thursday, March 20.

The incident occurred near Mattikota. Based on a complaint by farm owner Laxman, the Warangal police registered a case. Upon being alerted by locals, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Authorities are probing whether the incident was accidental or if the fire was deliberately set. The estimated loss due to the death of the sheep is approximately Rs 30 lakh.

According to reports it is suspected that miscreants set a shed ablaze. Incidentally, just last week 12 sheep were stolen from the shed and the latest arson incident caused the suspicion that Laxman was deliberately targeted. Police are investigating.