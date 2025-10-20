Video: 83-year-old woman pulls off India’s highest bungee jump

Hyderabad: They say age is just a number and some people truly live by it. For those with courage in their hearts and adventure in their souls, age has nothing to do with chasing dreams or feeling alive. Be it at 16 or 83, passion knows no expiry date. And proving this in the most extraordinary way, an 83-year-old woman has left the internet stunned by pulling off India’s highest bungee jump at Shivpuri in Rishikesh that too with unmatched grace, confidence, and zero fear!

The video of her breathtaking jump has gone viral across social media, leaving users amazed, emotional, and also very inspired. Shared by Himalayan Bungy on Instagram, the clip was captioned, “83 years old lady came all the way from United Kingdom just to experience the thrill of bungee. They say it right ; Stay foolish, Stay Young. This could be the best decision of her life.”

Fearless at 83!

In the viral video, the elderly woman can be seen joyfully dancing before the jump, exuding excitement and energy. Without a moment’s hesitation, she confidently leaps off the platform, gliding through the air like a bird, fearless, free, and full of life.

Image Source: Instagram

Internet Reacts

Netizens couldn’t stop praising her boldness and positivity. Many called her act “the ultimate example of living life to the fullest”. On user wrote, “Even though she didn’t bother to look at the camera, she was in her own world, enjoying that is what we should look for.”

A second user commented, “Let her fly. Look how gracefully she is moving her arms… the way she is dancing like a ballerina in flight!”

A third user commented, “She is enjoying each moment. See the way she sways her arms, it’s as if she’s got music in her and she’s the music conductor of her every move.”

“She was so free she didn’t even care for the moment to be recorded in the camera!” another user commented.

Her video continues to win hearts online, proving yet again that it’s never too late to try something new.

Isn’t that amazing? Let this be a reminder to keep the adventurous spark within you alive, no matter what your age says!