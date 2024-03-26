Video: ABVP organizes Holi celebrations at OU in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized Holi celebrations at Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the video shared on the official ABVP Telangana handle, students and others can be seen celebrating the festival.

Holi celebrations were grandly organized at Osmania University under the auspices of #ABVP.#HoliFestival #Holi2024 pic.twitter.com/jBdf1b836t — ABVP Telangana (@ABVPTelangana) March 25, 2024

Celebrations across India

Yesterday, not only Hyderabad but various other cities in India witnessed Holi celebrations.

People stepped out of their homes to paint the streets in vibrant colors and enjoyed special delicacies like ‘gujiya’.

In various parts of the country, people were seen completely immersed in colorful celebrations, splashing water colors, and throwing gulal.

Holi celebrations at OU in Hyderabad

On the occasion, celebrations were also witnessed at OU in Hyderabad.

As many students studying in various courses in the university stay in hostels and some opt not to go to their hometowns due to various reasons, they celebrate on the campus.

However, yesterday, ABVP organized grand celebrations at the university.