Today, BRS announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency.

LS polls in Hyderabad: List of candidates fielded against Owaisi
Madhavi Latha (Left), Asaduddin Owaisi (Middle), Gaddam Srinivas (Right).

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced candidates against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, for the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

Today, BRS announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency. Earlier, the BJP declared Madhavi Latha as the MP candidate for the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Here is the list of candidates contesting against Asaduddin Owaisi:

  1. Madhavi Latha (BJP)
  2. Gaddam Srinivas (BRS)

Congress is yet to announce the candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

List of candidates fielded against Owaisi during 2019 LS polls in Hyderabad

In 2019, 14 candidates contested against Asaduddin Owaisi for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency. In the election, Owaisi won the seat by securing 58.94 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

With a voter turnout of 44.84 percent, Owaisi secured 26.43 percent of the total electors in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Here is the list of candidates who contested against Owaisi in 2019:

Name PartyVotes secured
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIM517471
Dr. Bhagavanth RaoBJP235285
Pusthe SrikanthBRS63239
Mohammed Feroz KhanINC49944
NOTANOTA5653
Dr. H. Susheel RajIndependent1715
Dornala Jaya PrakashNIP699
Sanjay Kumar ShuklaIndependent553
Mohd AhmedIndependent494
V. Bal KrishnaIndependent433
K. MaheshwarIndependent420
L. Ashok NathIndependent416
K. NagarajIndependent414
RangacharyaSMFB408
Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh NaiduIndependent399
Mohammed Abdul AzeemIndependent329
Source: ECI
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the BJP is once again striving to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

Tags
