Video: AIMIM Nampally candidate Majid Hussain detained

Tensions prevailed in the area post-noon following which the GHMC deployed drones to monitor the polling situations in the Nampally

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th November 2023 5:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate for the Nampally Assembly constituency, Majid Hussain, was detained by the west zone task force in Hyderabad amid polling activity.

With just a few minutes left for poling to end in Telangana, the cops at various constituencies across Hyderabad have taken up intensive measures to curb bogus voting.

Tensions prevailed in the area post-noon following which the GHMC deployed drones to monitor the polling situations in the Nampally constituency to ensure the smooth functioning of Telangana polls.

A few hours ago, the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that bogus voting was also taking place in Yakutpura.

On his social media handle, he wrote, “Miscreants are removing ink from voters’ fingers at the nearby Azam Pan Shop, and bogus voting is proceeding at Rasheedia Function Hall near Yakutpura Railway Station, polling Station No: 164.” Prior to that, he was also briefly detained by the south zone police.

Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 51.89 percent till 3 pm. In the case of Hyderabad, total turnout was 31.17 percent.

