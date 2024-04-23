Video: Akbaruddin Owaisi targets PM Modi on ‘children’ remark

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “…those who have more children” and “infiltrators” remarks in a party’s Lok Sabha election rally on Monday, April 22.

“Are we (Muslims) infiltrators and people with many children?… Do you know how many siblings Atal Bihari Vajpayee had… Muslims are the people having many children and Vajpayee and his siblings were 7 in number… Yogi Adityanath and his siblings are 7 in number… Amit Shah and his siblings are also 7 in number. Narendra Modi and his siblings are 6 in number… We are those who have given the Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Char Minar to this nation. We have decorated this nation. We are not infiltrators. We belong to this nation. This nation is ours and will be ours,” the AIMIM floor leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a campaign rally in Rajasthan, made controversial remarks where he equated Muslims in India to “infiltrators” and insinuated that the opposition party would distribute the nation’s wealth to those with more children.

He also cited former PM Manmohan Singh’s remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country’s resources.

These comments have been widely criticized as Islamophobic and divisive, with opposition leaders and rights groups condemning Modi’s speech for perpetuating harmful stereotypes against the Muslim community. Modi’s statements have sparked outrage both domestically and internationally, with concerns raised about the potential incitement of violence against Muslims.

The Election Commission on Monday declined to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll speech in Rajasthan.

“We decline comment,” a poll panel spokesperson said on queries related to the prime minister’s speech on Sunday in Banswara.