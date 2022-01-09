Video: Amitabh Bachchan features in campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has starred this week in a new campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai and invites people to visit Dubai for a once-in-a-lifetime experience

Released in India and the UAE, the advertisement unites the actor with a concept and composition by poet and writer Prasoon Joshi, the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, and the music director for the campaign is composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan.

The Expo 2020 campaign spotlights the array of varied experiences it has to offer, from projections on the Al Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, to its architecturally-stunning buildings – including 192 Country Pavilions – to thrilling performances on site every day.

Innovation, imagination, exploration and celebration are just some of the words being used to help describe Expo 2020 Dubai in the latest ad campaign.

“When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests,” said Mahadevan in a released statement.

Joshi, who is the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said, “This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life.”

The trio is collaborating for the first time ever to drive awareness of the largest event. The campaign will run in the UAE until the end of the Expo 2020 Dubai on March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off on October 1, 2021, and has seen 8,958,132 million visits in its first three months. India has continued to represent a top international visitation market for the event.

Expo 2020 has hosted more than 17,000 events since opening, welcoming hundreds of entertainers, performers, talents and thought leaders, with an incredible depth of programming that caters to all ages and interests. Indian creative artists, such as world-renowned award-winning director Shekhar Kapur and Academy and Grammy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, have been central to the programme.

Firdaus Orchestra, the pioneering all-woman musical ensemble created for Expo 2020 and led by A.R. Rahman, continues to wow audiences through special themed performances, while Expo has hosted other popular Indian singers and entertainers such as Neha Kakkar, and Indian rapper and singer Badshah.