Video: Anant Ambani’s wedding invitation is ‘Over The Top’

Mumbai: Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to the love of his life Radhika Merchant. The couple will be tying the knot in a super lavish and traditional Hindu Vedic ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on July 12.

The wedding is currently the talk of town and amid this a video of Anant and Radhika’s invitation is going viral on social media. Well, it is all thing extravagant and ‘over-the-top’. The wedding invite is capturing attention for its unique presentation and religious significance.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (Image Source: Instagram)

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Invitation

In the video, a temple like box is seen which has a tiny temple made of silver. As soon as the box is opened, Hindi mantras are played in the background. It appears that there are some gold idols inside the box too. The clip also shows cards for different functions with details of the events. Check out the video below.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in 2023. They are now set to tie the knot in Mumbai after two extravagant pre-wedding events. The first pre-wedding event comprised of three days of festivities in Jamnagar. The second pre-wedding function was on a cruise in Europe in June.