Video: Asian woman held for ‘brutal’ assault on man in Kuwait

The Kuwaiti authorities recently arrested an Asian woman who appeared in a video, circulating on social media, assaulting and torturing a man of the same nationality.

In the video clip, a woman brutally attacked a man who was sitting on the ground with his hands tied behind his back.

Watch the video here

عصابة بنغالية في الكويت تقودها امراة تقوم بتعذيب مواطنيها وضربهم وابتزازهم واخذ نسبة من اموالهم



pic.twitter.com/iOnGhxlFuh — ABDULRHMAN🚔| عبدالرحمن (@AAAX99X) October 30, 2024

Taking to X, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the arrest of the woman and also published a photo of her.

The woman has been referred to the appropriate authorities for legal action by the Criminal Security Sector, represented by Saad Al-Abdullah Investigations, the ministry said.

The ministry pledges to remain vigilant against security threats and take legal measures to deter criminal acts, ensuring societal safety and law enforcement.