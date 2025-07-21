Video: Bangladesh Air Force training plane crashes atop college building, 1 killed

Dhaka: At least one person was killed and several others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed atop a college building here on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Uttara area.

“An F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm today and crashed into the college campus soon after,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

According to police, ambulances and air force helicopters rushed to the scene.

Also Read Bird hit threat to Bangkok flight at Hyderabad airport, lands safely

After crashing, the aircraft caught fire. The rising smoke could be seen from quite a distance. Eight Fire Service units rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

“The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away,” bdnews24 quoted Lima Khanam, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, as saying.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed. There was no information on the pilots.