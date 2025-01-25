Video: Barricades near Charminar cause trouble for commuters

Hyderabad: Traffic diversion placed by the Hyderabad city police near the Madina Circle near Charminar caused trouble for traders and commuters alike on Saturday, January 25.

The barricades were kept in place on the busy junction that leads to Afzal Gunj, Mozzam Jahi market, Nayapul, and other main localities.

According to the traffic diversion, the vehicle flow from Madina Circle towards Afzal Gunj was diverted to Nayapul.

The new diversion of traffic caused immense confusion and trouble for the commuters in the area.

The traffic from Charminar and Gulzar House was directed towards Puranapul. This led to trouble and longer travel for the commuters who travelled towards Afzal Gunj, Behum Bazaar and Mozzam Jahi Market.

Metro expansion gains momentum in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad Metro Rail’s expansion project is making significant progress in the Old City to to transform Hyderabad into a world-class city.

Developments in the Old City:

MGBS to Chandrayangutta Stretch: Construction work is advancing rapidly on this important corridor, bringing modern connectivity to one of Hyderabad’s historically underserved areas.

Of the 1,100 properties required for the project, 270 owners have voluntarily offered their properties to support Metro construction. So far, Rs 80 crore has been paid to 170 property owners as compensation, with another Rs 80 crore set to be disbursed after ownership verification.

This expansion is expected to provide the Old City with enhanced public transportation options, boosting local commerce and improving access to other parts of Hyderabad.

Metro’s role in city transformation

At an event marking the launch of electric two-wheelers and cabs by EVZIP for ‘First and Last Mile Connectivity,’ Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy highlighted the importance of the Metro Rail network.

The expansion will increase the network from the current 69 km to over 200 km, reshaping the city’s transportation landscape.