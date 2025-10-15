Video: BC leaders fight inside BJP office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chaos erupted at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 15, when members of the Backward Classes Association clashed over photo placement during a meeting.
The incident occurred when BC leader R Krishnaiah and others met Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao at the party office to seek support for a proposed Telangana Bandh on October 18. After the meeting, a press conference was held at the BJP office.
However, following the press conference, an argument over photo placement turned violent. The BC leaders attacked each other despite appeals from Krishanaiah and Rao to maintain calm. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.