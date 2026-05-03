Video: Ben-Gvir marks 50th birthday with noose-themed cake

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has come under criticism after marking his 50th birthday with a cake featuring a hanging noose, a symbol linked to a recently enacted death penalty law targeting Palestinian detainees.

The event was held on Saturday night, May 2, at a settlement near Ashdod in southern Israel, drawing senior politicians, far-right activists and top-ranking members of the security establishment. Images shared online showed a multi-tiered cake topped with a golden noose alongside the phrase “Dreams sometimes come true”.

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A second cake, presented by his wife Ayala, also carried the noose motif and a similar message.

Watch the video here

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir marks 50th birthday with noose-themed cake, sparking backlash over symbolism and police presence. pic.twitter.com/o2EBiG6xA8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 3, 2026

Security officials’ attendance questioned

The presence of senior police and prison service officials at the private celebration prompted concern among political figures and observers. Attendance by members of the police’s top command was reportedly approved by Police Commissioner Danny Levy, though participation was limited to senior ranks.

Political reactions

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attacked the participation of security leaders, vowing to dismiss any official who exploits their position for political gain if he wins the next election. He said, “Tens of thousands of dedicated and good Israeli police officers deserve honest, effective, and patriotic leadership that sets a personal example.”

He added, “Any public employee, in any position and in any government agency, who fails to fulfill his duty towards the state and exploits his position in a political and irresponsible manner, will be dismissed immediately.”

רבבות שוטרות ושוטרי ישראל המסורים והטובים ראויים לפיקוד ישר, יעיל וממלכתי שמעניק דוגמא אישית.



אני מודיע:

משרת ציבור, בכל תפקיד ובכל ארגון ממשלתי, אשר יפר את חובת האמונים שלו למדינה וינצל את תפקידו בצורה פוליטית ולא ממלכתית, יודח באופן מיידי. pic.twitter.com/uO72LIUR66 — Naftali Bennett נפתלי בנט (@naftalibennett) May 2, 2026

Ben-Gvir responded sarcastically, saying, “Naftali has no friends, not even business relationships. Send him a cake from the party.”

לנפתלי אין חברים וגם אין לו קשרי עבודה – תשלחו לו עוגה מהמסיבה — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 2, 2026

Democrats chairman Yair Golan wrote on X, “This disgrace, in which a police commissioner sends commanders to humiliate themselves at a political celebration while crime is raging, is a spit in the face of the citizens. Whoever prefers cheap flattery to a criminal minister over public security is unfit to command.”

הביזיון הזה, בו מפכ״ל שולח ניצבים להתבזות בחגיגה פוליטית בזמן שהפשיעה משתוללת, הוא יריקה בפרצוף האזרחים. מי שמעדיף חנופה זולה לשר עבריין על פני ביטחון הציבור, לא ראוי לפקד. — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) May 2, 2026

Death penalty law passed by Knesset

In late March, the Knesset approved legislation introducing the death penalty in specific cases involving Palestinians accused of carrying out or planning fatal attacks. The bill was passed by a majority vote following debate in parliament.

The measure, strongly backed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, allows courts to impose capital punishment by hanging. It also permits decisions to be made by a simple majority and does not require a prior request from prosecutors.

The law has drawn criticism from human rights organisations and international observers, who have raised concerns about its legal and humanitarian implications, as well as conditions in detention facilities.