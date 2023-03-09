Video: Bengaluru auto driver harasses Rapido driver from north east

A Rapido motorist, reportedly hailing from North East, was harassed by an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru after the latter smashed the former’s phone on the ground and called him racist slurs.

In the video, the autorickshaw driver yells about how their business is being affected because of motorists like him.

“Friends, take a look at how the illegal Rapido business is happening. This fellow has come from another country and drives around like a king. He, who is from some other country, has come to pick up a girl despite having a whiteboard,” the autorickshaw driver yells as the Rapido motorist looks visibly scared.

The incident took place near Indira Nagar metro station on March 6.

Indira Nagar police station took account of the incident and assured the public that strict action will be taken against the autorickshaw driver.