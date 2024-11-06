Video: Bengaluru RTC driver dies at the wheel, conductor saves passengers

Bangalore: A major tragedy was averted in Bengaluru after a bus driver suffered a heart attack and died instantly while driving a BMTC bus. The conductor quickly intervened to stop the running bus and save the lives of passengers, on Wednesday, November 6.

The bus was running from Nelamangala to Dasanapura on Wednesday when tragedy struck the bus driver and put the passengers at risk.

The CCTV footage from the bus shows the driver, Kiran Kumar, 40, seemingly normal moments before suffering a heart attack and collapsing from the driving seat, with the bus minutely crashing into another RTC bus after losing control.

Being alert to the danger, the bus conductor, Obalesh, quickly took control of the steering dismounted the passed-out driver and applied breaks to the bus, saving the lives of the passengers.

After getting the bus to a safe halt, conductor Obalesh rushed his colleague to the nearby VP Magnus Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The BMTC announced ex-gratia to the deceased driver’s family, to assist them financially when they are preparing for the final rites of Kiran Kumar.