Video: Bengaluru man sits on live firecracker as challenge, dies

Bengaluru: A man died after sustaining severe injuries from sitting on a live firecracker in the Konanakunte suburbs of South Bengaluru on Deepawali night, October 31.

The deceased is identified as Shabarish, 32, a resident of Konanakunte.

According to the police, during the night of Deepawali festivities, Shabarish and his friends were partying and were under the influence of alcohol. The friends allegedly dared Shabarish to sit on a firecracker that was meant to go to the sky and burst as a flower and promised to gift him an auto rickshaw if he won the dare.

Shabarish, intoxicated with alcohol, agreed to the dare and proceeded to sit on top of the cylinder that shot the firecracker. Upon Shabarish being ready, his drunk friends proceeded to light up the firecracker which burst under his buttocks, severely injuring him, and leading him to collapse on the floor.

He was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to the injury he sustained.

Konanakunte has arrested the 6 friends who are involved in the incident.

Multiple accidents were reported in Deepawali in India. A major blast occurred in Andhra’s Eluru district after a sack of onion bombs exploded while being carried on a two-wheeler, killing one and injuring another six.

In Hyderabad, a tragic incident occurred on October 28, in which an elderly couple and their 15-year-old granddaughter died of asphyxiation and burns.

The incident took place when sparks from a fireplace fell onto firecrackers stored in the house.

The quickfire from the firecrackers engulfed the house in Yakutpura and filled it with smoke. The elderly couple died on the same night, and the girl succumbed to the injuries after four days.