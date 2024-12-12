Video: Bengaluru techie’s in-laws caught ‘fleeing’ on motorcycle after FIR

Following the death of a Bengaluru-based techie this week, after accusing his wife and inlaws of harassment and the judiciary of corruption, stirring a massive controversy, a video of media following the accused has emerged on social media.

In the video, the in-laws of the deceased Atul Subhash, are seen reportedly fleeing the area shortly after an FIR was lodged against them.

The footage, recorded at midnight, shows the engineer’s mother-in-law, Nisha, and brother-in-law, Anurag, leaving their home in Khoya Mandi on a motorbike. Nisha is seen trembling in a shawl, while Anurag is wearing a jumper as they flee the scene.

Atul died by suicide on December 9 and his death sparked significant outrage and calls for justice. He reportedly left behind a 24-page note, and a video, explaining his ordeal, dealing with years of emotional distress stemming from marital discord and alleged harassment by his wife and her family.

In the note, he alleged that his wife and her family wanted charges amounting to Rs 3 crore to not pursue cases against him and Rs 30 lakh for visitation rights over his son. The police have since filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Nikita, Nisha and Anurag under sections relating to abetment of suicide.

Earlier, in 2022, Nikita had filed a complaint against Atul under section 498 of IPC, for dowry harassment and physical assault. According to Atul’s family, the latter became a constant annoyance that put tremendous pressure on him. Bikas Kumar, his brother, has been forthcoming about the campaign for justice for Atul and called for legal changes to safeguard men.