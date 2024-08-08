Video: Bike rider, child narrowly escape being run over in Chaitanyapuri

Hyderabad: In an almost fatal road accident near Maisamma Temple in Chaitanyapuri, on Thursday, August 8, a bike rider with a child narrowly escaped fatality without any major injuries when a stationary car suddenly turned towards them.

CCTV footage in the vicinity shows the duo travelling on a motorbike on a service road when a car parked on the side of the road suddenly moved towards them and ran over their motorbike. While the bike was crushed under the car, the rider and minor passenger picked themselves up in a momentary reflex.

The bike rider was able to move away from the approaching car while rescuing the fallen child. The motorbike was crushed by the car.



Chaitanyapuri police have registered a petty case over the incident.