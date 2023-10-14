Video: BJP leader involved in heated argument with Train Ticket Examiner

Patna: A video of heated argument between the sacked BJP leader and Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) in Ziyarat Express in Bihar’s Buxar district has gone viral on social media, prompting the TTE to lodge a complaint against the politician.

The leader has been identified as Rana Pratap Singh, who was travelling with his friend Yogendra Kumar in AC-1 of Ziyarat Express on October 11.

A video, of the heated argument between the BJP leader and the TTE Pankaj Kumar, has gone viral on social media.

“When I asked for the ticket, Singh said that he is a BJP leader and a member of National Railway Users Consultative Council (NRUCC). When I asked him to show the identity card, he refused and threatened me with dire consequences.

“He also called his supporters to reach Buxar railway station. When the train reached Buxar railway station, around 10 to 15 men surrounded me. Had the RPF personnel not present, they could have killed me. It was scary and life threatening.

बक्सर BJP के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राणा प्रताप सिंह ट्रेन में बिना टिकट यात्रा कर रहे थे।



जिसके बाद से जब TTE ने उनसे टिकट मांगा तो उसको तरीका सीखाने लगे हद हो गई अब तो। pic.twitter.com/RIyKkCkWmr — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) October 14, 2023

“I served of Rs 4,750 and handed over the memo to RPF Buxar,” Pankaj Kumar, in a complaint said.

Meanwhile, Singh said that he along with his friend boarded an AC first coach of Ziyarat Express his health was not good.

“I asked one of the TTE (Bara Babu) but he humiliated me in full public view despite that I told him that I am a member of NRUCC. But his behavior is an insult to my prestige and hence I will file a criminal defamation against him after returning from Delhi,” Singh said.

Rana Pratap Singh is a prominent leader of Buxar and former district president of BJP.

As he was against the local MP and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, he was recently sacked from the party for six years.