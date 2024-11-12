Video: BJP leader kicks party worker trying to get into picture frame 

A video has surfaced on social media showing a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raosaheb Danve leader kicking a party worker during an event causing a significant stir amid the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections.

According to the reports, the incident took place when Danve. A former Union minister was clicking a photograph with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Arjun Khotkar in Jalna. The video captured a moment that shows one of the party workers trying to get into the picture and Danve forcefully kicks him with his right leg, scolding him to move aside.

The behaviour of the leader has drawn sharp criticism from the public and political circles accusing the BJP of mistreating common people and then” showing off in the camera”. The video has come to light during a crucial period of preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharastra.

Public reaction

“Many Bjp Rss supporters across the state are deeply hurt by this act and have decided that they will show bjp their place on election day,” wrote one X user.

Another X user expressed disappointment and wrote, “Shameful Act By Maharashtra BJP leader Raosaheb Dadarao Danve The Way he is Kicking the Common Man, BJP should also be Kicked out from Maharashtra like this…No Respect for Human Being.”

Another user tagged the leader and wrote, “Look at this ARROGANT IDIOT BJP Leader & former Union Minister for Railways Raosaheb Danve (@raosahebdanve) People of Jalna already shown him his “AUKAAT” in #LS2024 as he was defeated by more than 1 lakh votes. Still, his arrogance has not decreased. See how he’s kicking a common man in the video”

