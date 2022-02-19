Video: BJP member thrown out of polling booth in Tamil Nadu for objecting to Hijabi voter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) booth committee member was thrown out of the polling booth in Tamil Nadu after he objected to a Muslim woman arriving at the booth wearing a headscarf (hijab) and burqa.

The man objected to the Muslim woman wearing her hijab and asked her to remove it, following which Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members objected to his comments.

The police intervened and the man was asked to leave the booth.

The incident occurred during Urban Local Body Polls that are currently taking place in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu.

#TamilNadu Urban Local Body Poll |A BJP booth committee member objected to a woman voter who arrived at a polling booth in Madurai while wearing a hijab;he asked her to take it off. DMK, AIADMK members objected to him following which Police intervened. He was asked to leave booth pic.twitter.com/UEDAG5J0eH — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi on Saturday slammed the BJP over the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka and alleged that they turn people against people. She said that what a woman chooses to wear is her right.

Speaking to the reporters after casting her vote at St Ebbas Girls Higher Secondary School, Chennai Kanimozhi said, “It’s very sad that they turn people against people in the name of religion. What a woman chooses to wear is her right. I don’t think anybody has the right to decide whether it is too much or too little.”

DMK MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin was quoted by ANI as saying, “BJP has always been doing this, we are completely against it. People of Tamil Nadu know whom to select and whom to reject. People of Tamil Nadu will never accept it.”

