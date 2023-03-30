BJP MLA watches x-rated clip during Tripura Assembly session

Agartala: In a shameful incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bagbasa constituency, Jadab Lal Debnath, was allegedly caught watching porn during the Tripura Assembly session. This incident has once again raised concerns about the conduct of lawmakers and their sense of responsibility towards the public.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In 2012, under the BJP government in Karnataka, two ministers were caught on camera allegedly watching a porn clip on a mobile phone in the state Assembly while proceedings were on.

Such incidents not only bring disrepute to lawmakers but also raise questions about their ability to fulfill their duties and responsibilities towards the public.

Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn during Assembly session, video goes viral pic.twitter.com/3bLI4ahzPs — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) March 30, 2023

Opposition leader demand action against MLA

Criticising the BJP MLA, opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said that all the legislators are responsible persons and their acts should not create a bad precedent for the others, especially the young generations. Debbarma demanded appropriate action against the legislator.

The CPI(M) and Congress also criticised Nath and demanded severe action against him

“Operation of mobile phones inside the Assembly is restricted. We should all concentrate on the proceedings and business of the House.. Despite this, Nath watched the porn video damaging the reputations of the House,” said Birajit Sinha, state Congress chief and one of the three party MLAs.

He said that if the BJP has minimum morality, it must take action against Nath.

Reacting to the viral video, BJP Tripura state President Rajib Bhattacharya told IANS that the party would soon issue a notice to him and seek clarification.

X-rated clip played at Patna railway station

In addition to lawmakers, other incidents of inappropriate content being displayed in public spaces have also been reported in recent times. In a recent incident at the Patna railway station, hundreds of passengers waiting to board trains were faced with an awkward situation when an x-rated clip played at all the TV screens installed across the 10 platforms for three minutes.

The contract for telecasting videos and films on the railway stations of the Danapur division is given to a private company. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials immediately contacted them and stopped the telecast.