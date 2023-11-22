Video: Raja Singh reacts to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s threat to Hyderabad cop

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh has reacted to a viral video featuring All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi threatening a police inspector.

In the video, Owaisi is seen warning the cop who reminded him of the allotted time for his speech as per the Model Code of Conduct.

Chandrayangutta MLA asked cop to leave the venue

In response to the cop’s reminder, Akbaruddin Owaisi can be heard stating that he still has five minutes left for his speech and instructs the policeman to leave the venue.

“Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there’s lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I’ll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you’ll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I’m saying they come like this to weaken us,” Owaisi said.

Following this incident, Raja Singh and the BJP shared the video and targeted both Congress and BRS parties.

Raja Singh’s reaction to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s warning

Reacting to the incident, Raja Singh tweeted, “Clearly, MIM leaders have a PhD in verbal gymnastics, especially when it comes to expressing their admiration for law enforcement.”

Clearly, MIM leaders have a PhD in verbal gymnastics, especially when it comes to expressing their admiration for law enforcement.



FYI @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/5rydVv4XSf — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the BJP Telangana tweeted, “For decades, with support of Congress & BRS, AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise which has kept the old city deprived & crime ridden. It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess.”

It also wrote, “In the BJP govt, for this action of Akbaruddin, there will be a bulldozer reaction.”

For decades, with support of Congress & BRS, AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise which has kept the old city deprived & crime ridden.



It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess.



In the BJP govt, for this action of Akbaruddin, there will be a bulldozer reaction. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/S6MDPH1io7 — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) November 22, 2023

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s confrontation with the cop has stirred controversy when the political atmosphere in Telangana is tense as the state heads to polls on November 30. Vote counting for Telangana, along with four other poll-bound states, is scheduled for December 3.