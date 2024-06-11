Video: BJP worker claims votes ‘arranged’ for PM Modi to win Varanasi LS seat

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Uttar Pradesh has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Narender Modi who contested the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, won the seat after votes were “arranged” for him.

In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, the BJP leader, Ujjwal Kumar claimed that votes had to be “arranged” to ensure that PM Modi won the Lok Sabha seat from Varanasi.

The BJP worker, who visibly appeared upset over the party’s functioning, stated that he would not remain mum over facts. “You can’t threaten me to remain quiet. If you want me to remain quiet, you have to make amends. Other I will not keep quiet even if they hang me.”

“I will remain quiet after you turn this “Narender Modi Party” back into Bharatiya Janata Party. Bring back the BJP of Atal Bihar Vajpayee. Atal was of the view that you must not lose one senior party worker even if you lose 100 new ones,” he added.

“Narendra Modi’s win was equal to a loss, however, he will become the Prime Minister. On the other hand, a party worker who has been toiling 24 hours a day, to understand the situation on the ground (in Purvanchal) and knows how the party could win the election, you do not want to meet him,” said Ujjwal Kumar.

The party leader was upset over the treatment of senior party workers by the BJP, which made way for newcomers and those who switched sides from other parties.

PM Narender Modi won the Lok Sabha seat with a small margin of 1,52,513, settling at a total of 6,12,940, contesting against state Congress chief Ajay Rai. According to the election commission’s data, this margin has only narrowed from the last two elections in 2019 and 2014.

In 2019, PM Modi won the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 4,79,505 votes (45.2%) while in 2014, he won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes (36.14 %).