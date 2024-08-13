Video: BMTC driver loses control of bus on Hebbal Flyover, 2 injured

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed multiple vehicles before coming to a halt in the city’s busiest area.

VIDEO | #Karnataka: A bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several vehicles in #Bengaluru. One person was seriously injured in the accident which was caught on CCTV of the bus.



A video of the incident that occurred on Hebbal Flyover has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the bus driver is seen driving the vehicle on the flyover among motorists and four-wheelers. Suddenly, the bus loses control and runs into two motorists and cars, before it stops.

The conductor of the bus is seen yelling at the driver, who seems to be confused as to why it happened.

According to reports, two bikers were injured, one of them with serious injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.