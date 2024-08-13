Video: BMTC driver loses control of bus on Hebbal Flyover, 2 injured

A video of the incident that occurred on Hebbal Flyover has gone viral on social media platforms.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2024 5:05 pm IST
Video: BMTC driver loses control of bus on Hebbal Flyover, 2 injured
A BMTC bus driver hits a motorist after loosing control of his vehicle

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed multiple vehicles before coming to a halt in the city’s busiest area.

A video of the incident that occurred on Hebbal Flyover has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the bus driver is seen driving the vehicle on the flyover among motorists and four-wheelers. Suddenly, the bus loses control and runs into two motorists and cars, before it stops.

Also Read
Waterlogging & traffic jams in Bengaluru following early morning showers

The conductor of the bus is seen yelling at the driver, who seems to be confused as to why it happened.

According to reports, two bikers were injured, one of them with serious injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th August 2024 5:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button